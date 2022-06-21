Bawumia's 'solid' Economic Management Team has evaporated - Ofosu-Ampofo mocks

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Ofosu-Ampofo mocks Bawumia over economic mismanagement

Bawumia touts potency of Economic Management Team



Ofosu-Ampofo slams government insensitivity



Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, NDC, has criticized the government's handling of the economy citing the hard times the populace are facing.



According to him, the economic hurdles were a clear sign that the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government had run out of ideas.



He cited the Economic Management Team, EMT, led by Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia claiming that the team had evaporated into thin air.

The use of evaporation is a mockery of the viral tape in which Bawumia, as head of EMT, touted the prowess of members of the team before describing it as a 'solid team.'



“The solid team has melted and now it has become a gas. And the gas has evaporated into thin air, and you cannot even find it," he said over the weekend during a meeting with NDC regional chairmen in the Upper West Region.



"So what will it profit a man or Ghanaian if you can recite the name of the names of your economic management team, without showing the work that the economic management team can do?" he quizzed.



"Dr. Bawumia said NDC, we cannot even remember the name of our economic management team. Granted that we cannot remember. We cannot remember their names, but we can remember that under the NDC economic management team, inflation stood still [at a] single digit for 36 months.



He blamed the current challenges on mismanagement and incompetence of the government adding that the signs pointed to an insensitive administration.

“The government seems to have lost control of the management of the economy. The country is virtually on autopilot now. Prices of goods and services have gotten out of hand.



“And we believe that as a government, in situations like this, you need to provide leadership and provide interventions that will let the people know that indeed the government has empathy for the people. But this is a government that is nonchalant. It’s showing that they don’t even care about what is happening”, he added.



Cost of living has steadily been rising since the beginning of this year in line with rising in the prices of petroleum products.



Added to that, inflation hit an all-time high last month according to the Ghana Statistical Service, GSS.



The GSS on Wednesday, June 9 announced that inflation for May hit 27.6 per cent. This represented a four percentage point increase compared to the 23.6 percent recorded in April 2022.

In their report sighted by GhanaWeb, the drivers of the country's inflation were largely food, non-food products and imported goods.



Grapes topped the year-on-year inflation for May 2022 with 100.8%, followed by diesel, at 81.1%.



Firewood, watermelon, petrol, maize, corn dough/corn flour, gas, washing soap, charcoal, wheat flour, avocado pear, vegetable oil, groundnut oil, and margarine made up the 15 drivers of inflation.