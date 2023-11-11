Bawumia’s surprise visit to Ken’s house shows he is a unifying leader – Anyidoho

Koku Anyidoho, Former NDC Deputy General Secretary

Former deputy general secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, had commended Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for visiting Kennedy Agyapong after the presidential primary.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Atta Mills Institute opined that what the Vice President has done represents signs of a unifying leader.



He believes it also shows that the second gentleman of the land has an accommodating heart.



The Vice President, who was elected presidential candidate of the NPP last week, paid a surprise visit to Kennedy Agyapong, the Assin Central MP, who came in second at the primary.



The meeting was held on Wednesday over dinner and was aimed at renewing the bonds of friendship between the two politicians.



Dr. Bawumia is expected to visit other aspirants who contested the primary as part of efforts to mend fences and build bridges.



Commenting on it, Koku Anyidoho commended the Vice President.

According to him, he witnessed this under the late former presidents Rawlings and Atta Mills.



He said these two late leaders did the same to bring harmony and unity to the NDC.



However, he could not say the same for the current NDC.



“Great move by Dr. Bawumia. Exhibiting signs of a great & unifying Leader with a BIG ACCOMMODATING heart. Great Leaders refuse to be petty and like the eagle ????, they glide with stormy winds.



"Ayekoo to DMB????????????????I saw Rawlings and President Atta-Mills employ the same unifying approach to leading the NDC at it worked well in bringing harmony behind the NDC for a collective common good.



"Unfortunately, John Mahama and Asiedu-Nketiah do not have such qualities and are busy destroying the NDC with their unacceptable extremely divisive and corrosive leadership styles.=,” his post read in part.