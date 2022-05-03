Bawumia’s ‘textbook’ economic management no longer realistic – Mahama

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

The 2020 Presidential Candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. John Dramani Mahama is calling for the removal of the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, as Chairman of the Economic Management Team.

According to him, the State of the country’s economy requires that he steps aside, for a fresh face with new ideas to be employed to take over the management of the troubling Ghanaian economy.



The Former President made the call at the NDC’s ‘Ghana at a Crossroads’ lecture in Accra on Monday, May 2, 2022, saying Bawumia’s textbook economic management is no longer realistic.



Mr. Mahama explained that the Economic Management Team under the leadership of Dr. Bawumia has led the country to its worst international credit rating downgrade, diminished confidence in the local economy, and resulted in the poor performance of the Cedi on the international market, among other things.

The Former President also asserts that the entire membership of the current Economic Management Team of the Nana Addo-led administration must be revised.



“The Economic Management Team has failed and must be reconstituted immediately with fresh ideas and perspectives having supervised the worst public debt build-up, worst budget deficit, worst debt to GDP ratio, worst credit rating downgrade, worst-performing currency in the world, worst crisis of confidence in the economy.



"The current head of the economic management team (Dr. Bawumia) has clearly fallen from his Ivory Tower as a self-styled economic messiah to a poster boy for Economic Mismanagement and his leadership of the Economic Management Team is no longer tenable,” Mr. Mahama noted.