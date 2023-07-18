Bawumia's vision is a cock and bull story – NDC’s Kwakye Ofosu

NDC Communication Team Member, Felix Kwakye Ofosu

A member of the Communication Team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has referred to Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s vision for the country as a mere fabrication.

This comes after the vice president on his campaign platform indicated that he has his vision for the country for which the delegates in the New Patriotic Party should vote for him to be the flagbearer of the party.



This, Felix Kwakye Fosu described as a cock and bull story that should not be entertained by Ghanaians.



Speaking on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana, he criticised Bawumia for failing to manage the economy even after being referred to by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as an economic expertise management expert.



He highlighted that the country has witnessed a significant decline in the economy even with the vice president as the head of the Economic Management Team.



“And if in the seven years, the so-called expertise he possessed as head of the Economic Management Team could not prevent the catastrophic decline in the Ghanaian economy, why should anybody waste time with him? What does he have?

“The last time I heard him say he had a new vision. So, President Akufo-Addo wants to fail so badly that he will not allow Bawumia with all his expertise to fix the economy for him” he said.



Furthermore, Kwakye Fosu claimed that Bawumia's supposed expertise in economic management seemed to have vanished, as he has been unable to reverse the current economic downturn.



“So, all the expertise he claimed he had, has vanished into thin air. He cannot apply it to prevent the slide that we saw, or we are witnessing and then bring it back on track, he can’t do it.



“It is when he is voted for as president that he can do it, this is a cock and bull story that the people of Ghana will dismiss with alacrity” he added.



To Felix Kwakye Fosu, Vice President Bawumia has nothing substantial to offer even when he is voted to become president of the country.

“Because he has absolutely nothing to show with all the bragging and hotness and arrogance that he displayed when he was campaigning in 2016. There is not even one metric that is better than when he took over in 2016,” he noted.



