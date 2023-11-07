Bawumia’s win is a victory with a taste of defeat - Analyst

Dr Bawumia

Political analyst Michael Ebo says Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s victory is ” a victory with a taste of defeat” whereas the figure Kennedy Agyapong got ”is a defeat with a taste of victory”.

He posited that Dr. Bawumia would have a lot to do in uniting the party towards victory in 2024 since the campaign for the party would be difficult.



”Dr. Bawumia’s win is a victory with a taste of defeat, and Kennedy Agyapong’s defeat is a defeat with a taste of victory and jubilation.”



Speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM, he said some individuals in the camp of Bawumia must take a back seat if they want him to succeed in the 2023 general elections.



He said if they want all the party supporters to rally behind the Vice President so Ghanaians will accept him, I think these people should take a backstage or behind-the-scenes stage and allow the man to have fresh people around him.

He argued that some of the people behind Bawumia are seen as those who have already benefited from the Nana Addo-led administration, and all of a sudden they have jumped into the ship of Bawumia after he announced his bid.



He claimed that some members of his party voted in the presidential primary for this reason.



”Those people understand that what they are doing will harm Dr. Bawumia, and if they do not do what I am suggesting, Dr. Bawumia will be like Nana Addo in that he will be popular in the party but not in the national election. ”Dr. B. Awumia should be allowed to be himself.”



He stated that while many people expected Dr. Bawumia to have a higher percentage, he had a good one considering he was running for the first time.