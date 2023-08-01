Bawumia shakes Kennedy Agyapong’s backyard as delegates defy order from chairman

The campaign trail of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for the New Patriotic Party’s flagbearership, on Sunday, July 30, 2023, landed in the constituency of one his main contenders, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

The vice president’s campaign in Assin Central coincidentally came at a time when Kennedy Agyapong who is the Member of Parliament for the area was also canvassing for votes in the veep's home region - North East Region.



According to some reports, delegates in the constituency during Dr Bawumia’s visit defied a directive not to accept or wear branded shirts of the vice president.



The directive was said to have been issued by the constituency chairman for Assin Central, Attakora Amaniammpong who insisted that none of them should accept nor wear the T-shirts of Dr. Bawumia.



“We were told never to accept any T-shirt from the Bawumia campaign team for obvious reasons, but we have decided not to abide by this order,” a polling station chairman said in a report by 3news.com.



“This is democracy. We are one party and family. Why should we mistreat Dr. Bawumia because an aspirant comes from here? If Dr. Bawumia wins, how can we go out there to campaign for him to become president if we maltreat him today? This is why I am in his t-shirt,” another delegate is quoted to have said.

Dr Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong are part of some 10 individuals cleared by the NPP for its upcoming flagbearer contest.



As part of the contest, the party will hold a super delegates congress on August 26, 2023, where the number will be pruned down to five.



A final election will be held on November 4, 2023, to decide who leads the ruling party into the 2024 presidential election.







