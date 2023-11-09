Bawumia should appoint Ken Agyapong as his national campaign manager – Analyst

Kennedy Agyapong and Dr Bawumia

Political analyst Emmanuel Kofi Nti has advised Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to appoint Kennedy Agyapong as his national campaign coordinator if he wants the Assin Central MP to commit to campaigning for him.

He said that with Kennedy Agyapong’s 37 per cent of the votes he polled in the presidential primary, he can campaign effectively for the candidate in the 2024 presidential election.



He shot down suggestions for Kennedy Agyapong to be appointed as running mate.



The analyst suggested that the most appropriate role that Kennedy can play effectively is that of national campaign manager.



Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM, he said he does not see the possibility of B. Awumia settling on any of the candidates he contested in the primary with. However, Kennedy Agyapong should be appointed the national campaign manager. Kennedy as campaign manager will give the party an advantage. With the votes he garnered, if he should exclude himself from the campaigning activities, it would affect the party”.

”I am not projecting that they should make him a running mate, but they should make him the national campaign manager for the 2024 general elections.



He stated that the selection of a running mate would be guided by several factors, including the party’s influence on succession, regional balance, trust, competence, and age, among others.



He went on to say that Ghanaians prefer someone humble and not arrogant, reserved and not violent, and understands issues, so when choosing a running mate, these factors must be considered.