Bawumia should get a WAEC hall and answer his 170 questions to Amissah-Arthur - Mahama’s aide

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, an aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, has chastised Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia over what he says is the Veep's supervision over an ‘economic disaster.’



In a post on his social media handle, the former Communications Minister suggested that the Vice President, who was portrayed as an ‘economic messiah’ in 2016 has been humiliated by the prevailing economic conditions.



Quoting a 2016 tweet from the Vice President which says, “The Vice President [Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthur] cannot respond to the 170 claims because the economy is in a total decline and the statistics don’t lie,” Kwakye Ofosu wondered why the Veep would not answer the questions himself.

“See how time and providence have combined to humiliate Bawumia who in this tweet in 2016 attempted to mock the then Vice President with his ridiculous 170 questions.



“With the economic disaster he has supervised now, why doesn’t he get a whole WAEC examination hall for himself and do an open book exam and answer his 170 questions with Samira Bawumia as the sole invigilator?,” he quizzed.







NDC calls out Bawumia to speak up on E-levy



The main opposition party, National Democratic Congress, is piling pressure on Bawumia to state his position on the controversial Electronic Transaction Levy (E-levy).

In some social media posts by prominent members of the NDC, the second gentleman of the land has been criticized for his “long silence” over the levy which has sharply divided public opinion.



Former President John Mahama’s aide, Joyce Bawah Mogtari believes the Vice President is best placed to respond to some concerns on the levy since he heads the economic management team of the country.



“…why has the Vice President (VP) gone stone silent on the unrepentant position of his government and economic management team to impose the levy. This is someone who told us that any kind of tax, especially taxing MoMo, is wicked and will not happen under President Akufo-Addo.



“Mr. VP, where is the money you saw as Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana? Where is the exchange rate you arrested? Where is the wise economic management you promised? And, oh! Like you yourself intimated, we don’t even remember who the members of your economic management team who have brought us to this sorry point are. Are you actually still in government?” Bawah Mogtari quizzed.



She further quoted an old tweet from the Vice President about taxation under the NDC regime.

The tweet read, “NDC has resorted to increasing taxes under the economic difficulties they created. An NPP government will do differently”.



In her response, Joyce Bawah Mogtari wrote “Hopefully Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will speak out!!”



