0
Menu
News

Bawumia should resign and face Alan so we can see who is who – Former NPP MP

Alan Kyerematen And Mahamudu Bawumia Alan Kyerematen and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Sun, 5 Feb 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Former Member of Parliament for Manhyia North Collins Owusu-Amankwah says the approval rating of Alan Kwadwi Kyerematen is high, and he remains the choice of delegates to represent the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as a presidential candidate.

He dismissed the most recent poll, which predicted that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia would win the yet-to-be-organized presidential primaries.

He called the survey conducted by Outcomes International Ghana and the Centre for Sustainable African Development Initiatives (C-SADI) UK fraudulent and devoid of integrity.

He claimed that the survey was sponsored by the Vice President’s Office.

He was outraged that some major media outlets failed to investigate the so-called research group to determine whether they were genuine.

He is alleging that the Vice President is a government-sponsored candidate.

“The government-sponsored candidate is Dr. Bawumia. He is still giving money to delegates on his tours and has not stepped down. His automobiles are state-sponsored. The government pays for his fuel and everything else.

"Alan resigned because he did not want to use state resources. If the constitution is silent on whether the Vice President can or cannot step down when interested in the presidency, he has an incumbent advantage, and Ghanaians are paying attention.

"Nobody can change people’s will. If he believes in himself, he should resign as well, so we can see who’s who,” he said on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
West Hills Mall incident: Victim was to travel to Germany the day after he died – Report
Prophet Oduro reacts to Ablakwa’s release of Kusi-Boateng’s ID cards
New Jersey Republican Party reacts to murder of Ghanaian-American
Suhuyini insists DDE comment is silly, stupid
How presidency spent GH¢191m in nine months
I paid Ahmed Suale’s school fees unknowingly – Ken Agyapong reveals
Jubilee House fights NPP National Executives, MPs over calls for early congress
Tamale South seat is open, but no challenger will get 2% - Haruna Iddrisu
Rev. Kusi Boateng registers new company this year – Ablakwa reveals
I have gone into a covenant with God to deal with Mahama – Akua Donkor