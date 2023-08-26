Bawumia should step down from flag-bearer race over economic challenges – Jantuah

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The Political Affairs Chairman of the Convention People Party (CPP), Lawyer Kwame Jantuah has stated that the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia should have stepped down from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flag bearer race.

The NPP is expected to hold its Special Delegates Congress on Saturday August 26, 2023 across the country.



The election is aimed at selecting five candidates out of the ten presidential candidate aspirants who will subsequently contest in the party’s upcoming presidential primaries in November for the election of presidential candidate for the 2024 general elections.



Speaking on Weekly Review segment of the Morning Starr with Naa Dedei Tettey Friday, Lawyer Jantuah stated that Dr. Bawumia cannot exclude himself from the abysmal economic performance of the current NPP administration.



“He has no choice than to talk about President Akufo-Addo’s legacy, he has no choice. Because he is there. He is supposed to be the Head of the Economic Management Team and look at where we stand today.

“Ayikwei Otoo I’m not sure if you heard him over the week, what did he say? He said so far as he is concerned Dr. Bawumia should stand aside in this election and I agree with him. Because of where the country finds itself today. Let me tell you that not every NPP member will tell me that the country is doing well, you can’t tell me that,” Mr. Jantuah stated.



He further stated that President Akufo-Addo is reported to have introduced Dr. Bawumia as the economic messiah but the country is economically weak now.



“Look at where this country finds itself, we shouldn’t find ourselves where we are today because all the hope was put in him. The Vice President himself in one of his speeches said we have the men and mentioned the litany of NPP members who he felt could do the job.



“He gave confidence to the people of Ghana, where is that confidence now, where is that good will? That good will he came in with in 2017 where is that good will today?” Lawyer Jantuah quizzed.