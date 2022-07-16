5
Bawumia shows political maturity; hugs Kwabena Agyepong at Delegates Conference

Sat, 16 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NPP Delegates Conference

Kwabena Agyepong launches subtle attacks on Dr Bawumia

Veep Bawumia seen as a leading contender to be next flagbearer

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia displayed admirable political maturity at the NPP Delegates Conference on Saturday when he cheerfully hugged former NPP General Secretary, Kwabena Agyepong, on his arrival at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Ordinarily, a hug from the Vice President to a high-ranking member of his party would be deemed normal, but on this occasion, Vice President Bawumia’s gesture got people talking for obvious reasons.

Just a couple of days ago, Kwabena Agyepong stunned many, especially the NPP faithful, when he launched subtle attacks on the Vice President in a radio interview.

In the interview, Kwabena Agyepong, who appears to be lacing his boots to contest the NPP's flagbearership position, questioned the status of the Vice President in the NPP, amidst other uncomplimentary remarks about the Vice President.

However, rather than ignore Kwabena Agyepong as many would have done upon seeing him, Vice President Bawumia walked towards Kwabena Agyepong when he spotted him at a daise for the party’s Council of Elders.

Dr Bawumia did not only extend warm compliments to Kwabena Agyepong and his wife, he also hugged him with broad smiles to the amazement of delegates, and perhaps, Kwabena himself.

As the Vice President moved on to other delegates, Kwabena Agyepong seemed surprised and excited at the same.

