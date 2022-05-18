Bawumia signs book of condolence for the death of UAE president

Mahamudu Bawumia at the Embassy of UAE in Ghana signing the condolence book

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has signed the condolence book at the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Accra to commiserate with the government and people of the UAE on the passing of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who, until his death, was the President of the UAE.

“May Allah welcome him and grant him Jannatul Firdaus”, Dr. Bawumia said.



The country has announced a 40-day mourning period with flags at half-mast.



Work was suspended in the public and private sectors for the first three days, starting last Saturday.

Sheikh Khalifa took over as the UAE's second president in November 2004, succeeding his father as the 16th ruler of Abu Dhabi.



He has since been buried in accordance with Islamic customs.