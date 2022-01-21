Bawumia storms Apiate to commiserate with victims of explosion

Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia

Many feared dead in Bogoso explosion

17 people confirmed dead in Apiate explosion



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to assess effectiveness of emergency effort



Vice president, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, is expected to arrive in Apiate, close to Bogoso in the Western Region, to commiserate with victims and assess the effectiveness of the emergency effort that has been instituted after the explosion that happened in the area Thursday afternoon.



This was revealed by the Minister of Information via a Twitter post. Although the exact time was not communicated, he indicated that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will be at the venue.



“Shortly, VP @MBawumia will arrive in Apiati to assess the effectiveness of the emergency response effort instituted after yesterday’s tragedy,” the tweet read.



Background

Over five hundred people have been rendered homeless at Apiate, a community near Bogoso in the Prestea Huni Valley Municipality in an explosion, killing about seventeen people and leaving several others severely injured.



All houses in the community, church buildings, stores and all structures have collapsed, leaving residents in the community homeless.



The explosion was caused by a truck belonging to a mining service contractor MAXAM that was involved in a collision causing an explosion in the community.



The truck carrying the explosive was from Bogoso heading towards Kinross, a mining company in Chirano in the Western North Region, 140 kilometers away from the explosion site.



