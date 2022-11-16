12
Bawumia takes up ‘full cost’ of new NPP membership cards nationwide

Mahamudu Bawumia121212122 Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Wed, 16 Nov 2022 Source: angelonline.com.gh

The National Executive Council of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has directed its regional and constituency branches to end the collection of payments and other administration charges for membership card issuances.

The directives follow a pledge made by Vice president Dr. Bawumia to bear the full cost of the membership cards at all levels.

It was contained in a statement signed by the General Secretary of the party Justin Kodua.

“As part of the party’s initiative to bridge the gap between government and the party, His Excellency the Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia on November 9, 2022 paid a working visit to the Headquarters.

“Following the visit of His Excellency, the Vice President pledged to lead the fundraising efforts to provide and pay for the full cost of membership cards for all Polling Station Executives, Electoral Area Coordinators, Constituency Executives, Regional Executives, Council of elders and Patrons.

“On this note, you are, therefore, directed to stop collecting payments and other administrative charges for the issuance of the membership cards from the aforementioned,” the statement added.

