Bawumia tarnishing image of the NPP – Appiah Danquah

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

A leading member of the communication team of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), lawyer Appiah Danquah has slammed Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, accusing him of tarnishing the image of the party following his (Bawumia’s) claim that the Ghana Card can now be used as an electronic passport.

Dr Bawumia has come under heavy flak after the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, contradicted the former’s statement in Parliament on Tuesday.



She revealed that the Ghana Card cannot be used as a sole travelling document yet.



Hon. Ayorkor Botchway clarified that the passport and travelling certificate remain the official documents for travelling outside.



Commenting on the issue on the Ghana Kasa show on Kasapa 102.5FM/Agoo TV, lawyer Appiah Danquah stated that the Vice President has lost focus on his core duty as the head of the Economic Management Team of the country and also discharging his duties as the vice president of the state.

He added that the party is much focused that’s why the Foreign Affairs Minister came to set the record straight with regards to the use of the Ghana Card because if care is not taken the vice president will tarnish the hard-earned image of the party.



Lawyer Appiah Danquah wondered what sort of briefing the Vice President had which made him make such a false statement on the use of the Ghana Card as a passport



“I feel the vice president should quickly refocus," he added.