Bawumia to address the nation in the coming weeks – Sammi Awuku

Sammi Awuku

Campaign Manager for the Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Sammi Awuku has hinted that the Vice President of Ghana will address the people of Ghana in the coming days.

He says the Vice President’s address will define how his leadership of the country will be if given the opportunity to lead the country.



Sammi Awuku acknowledges that there are problems in the country and therefore there will be a need for it to be addressed.

“The Vice President of Ghana will address the people of Ghana in the coming weeks. This address will define his leadership going forward. We acknowledge that there are problems in the country and those will be addressed by the Vice President when he addresses the nation,” he said.



On Saturday’s election, he acknowledged that Kennedy Agyapong and his team did a wonderful job and fought a good fight.