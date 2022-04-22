Bawumia to deliver lecture at University of Buckingham on May 9

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is scheduled to deliver a lecture at the University of Buckingham next month as part of its 'Center for UN Studies Lecture.'



The UK-based university announced the lecture via its social media pages describing Bawumia as, "Buckingham alumnus and current Vice-President of Ghana."



The event website said the May 9 lecture will have economic and diplomatic angles with Bawumia speaking on the topic: ‘Ghana’s role in shaping Africa’s Economic Transformation through Digitalisation.'

As part of the lecture which will take place at the Vinson Building Foyer, the Vice President will also answer questions on "Strengthened Relations with the UK".



The lecture will be Bawumia's second major outing in recent times after he delivered an April 7, 2022 lecture on the State of the Ghanaian Economy.



In that lecture, he spoke extensively about the economic challenges that government faces as well as measures being taken to tackle them.



Find the full event notice below:



Drinks will be available from 4 pm in the Vinson Building Foyer, with the lecture beginning at 5 pm.



