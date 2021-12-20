Bawumia tops twitter trends as he steals show at NPP Conference in Kumasi

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia emerged as the star of the NPP's National Delegates Conference in Kumasi on Sunday to spark discussions on social media, which took the trend Bawumia to number one on Ghana's Twitter trends Sunday afternoon.

The National Delegates Conference of the ruling party brought together stalwarts of the party, including President Akufo-Addo, but it was Dr. Bawumia who stole the show at the ground, as well as the focus of media social media discussion.



He arrived at the Congress ground in the morning accompanied by all NPP Members of Parliament of the Ashanti Region, in a move which sent a strong signal about the popularity of the Vice President in the NPP, as the party gears up for a contest to elect a new leader.



If there was any doubt about Bawumia’s approval ratings in the NPP, all doubts were cleared later in the day when it was time for the Vice President to address the Conference.



As soon as the MC mentioned his name as the next person to speak, the Congress ground went agog as the party delegates chanted his name in support.



They moved from their seats to occupy the front of the podium, singing in support of the Vice President for minutes, before they were eventually persuaded, albeit with difficulty, to resume their seats.

And when the Vice President got the opportunity to address the Conference, he was at his vintage best, touching on many areas.



He began by firing salvos at the opposition NDC and mocking them for deceiving their supporters by presenting an incompetent election petition to the Supreme Court after the 2020 elections.



He then went on to state numerous interventions the Akufo-Addo government has provided to alleviate the suffering of Ghanaians, and also assured of stringent steps the government is taking to take the country of the effects of Covid-19 on the economy.



The Vice President also preached party unity and urged delegates and the party's grassroots to be proud of the government's achievements and showcase them to diffuse the usual propaganda of the opposition NDC.



These developments, from the arrival with Ashanti Regional MP's, the spontaneous cheers by the delegates, his salvos to the NDC and his submission on government’s achievements became subjects of discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Many were of the view that what happened in Kumasi clearly showed there will be no match for Bawumia when the NPP opens nominations for the flagbearership race.



Predictably, some Twitter users, notably opponents of the ruling NPP, also joined the fray to attack the Vice President.



On an afternoon of European football dominating discussions on Twitter as is usually the case, Bawumia managed to break into the number spot of Twitter trends in Ghana as he stole the show in Kumasi.



