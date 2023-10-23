Bawumia touted as Ghana’s best veep will make a good President – Dr. Gideon Boako

Vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Economic Advisor to the Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Gideon Boako, has said that if Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has been touted as the best Vice President Ghana has had, he can make a very good President.

He says if Bawumia with the minute power he has as a Vice President has been very impactful, giving him power to become President will transform the fortunes of the people of Ghana.



“A number of people are of the view that Bawumia is the only Vice President who has distinguished himself. They believe that he has been the most impactful Vice President because he does things differently, unlike the traditional convention where Vice Presidents are not given any role, and even with the limited capacity and role given to him by the constitution, he has distinguished himself and a number of people see him as the best Vice President Ghana has ever had in its history", he said.

He continued, “If he has been able to distinguish himself as the best vice president, there is the possibility that he can excel and become the best president of this country. He has even been more impactful than some past presidents in this country, an indication that he’s got something innate that when he is given power, he will do greater things and there is no doubt that Bawumia will be one of the best Presidents of this country".



On the argument that the Vice President is part of the current government, he said: “This government has not failed. A number of those contesting him are part of this government. Everyone has his ideas and so the argument is flawed because if it is not flawed, then Mahama wouldn’t have stood a chance when he took over as President after serving his tenure as Vice President”.