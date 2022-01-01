Bawumia urges Muslims to peacefully coexist with people of different faith

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia (right) with Mohammed Sanusi Lamido

‘Peace is a valuable favour from the Almighty Allah’- Vice president

Help promote diversity in your communities – Bawumia to Muslims



We often realise the importance of peace after there is trouble – Vice president



Ghana’s Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia has urged Muslims in Ghana to continue living peacefully with members of their communities who are of a different faith.



He added that people often took peace took for granted but only realize its value when there is trouble.



“Peace is a valuable favour from the Almighty Allah, which we often take for granted. We often see the value of peace only when there are troubles, but this should not be the case,” he said.



Mahamudu Bawumia said this at a special end-of-year Quran recitation and prayer session for the country and the sub-region in Kumasi added that Muslims must play a role in the promotion of diversity and tolerance in their communities.

“As we pray to the Almighty Allah to grant us more peace and prosperity in the upcoming year, I wish to urge my brothers and sisters, and mothers and fathers gathered here, and beyond, to continue to play our parts in our small communities to promote diversity and tolerance, regardless of one’s belief,” he said



According to the vice president, the present structure of the country’s leadership was a clear example of the promotion of diversity in Ghana.



“Our government, with Nana Addo DankwaAkufo-Addo as President and myself as Vice President, is a reflection of a diverse Ghanaian society,” Dr. Bawumia noted.



“There is, therefore, a responsibility on us to continue to cherish this diversity and promote same for the benefit of our country. This we have been doing, and we will continue to do so,” the Vice President assured.



The special guest of honour for the Quran recitation and prayer session was the 14th Emir of Kano State, and former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mohammed Sanusi Lamido.