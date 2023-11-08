Bawumia vs. Mahama is comparing a problem and a solution – Kpessa-Whyte warns NDC

Former President John Dramani Mahama and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

A leading member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Michael Kpessa-Whyte has called on members of the party to desist from making comparisons between the former President John Dramani Mahama and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to the academic, it is strategically bad for the NDC to be comparing the vice president who has recently been elected flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to the NDC presidential candidate.



“My dear NDC colleagues stop the comparison between John Mahama and Bawumia. Let's focus on what John Mahama will do to revive the economy. Comparing a "problem" and a "solution" is a bad strategy. Instead, use the solution to solve the problem. Elections are about the future,” Dr Kpessa-Whyte wrote in an X post.



Several members of the NDC have sought to discredit Dr Bawumia by comparing his performance in government to that of Mr Mahama.



In a statement issued on Sunday, November 5, 2023, the National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi raised questions about Dr Bawumia’s role in the management of Ghana’s economy as Head of the Country’s Economic Management Team while further describing his 61.47% victory in the NPP primaries as confirmation of his unpopularity.



Contrasting the vice president against the NDC’s flagbearer, Sammy Gyamfi alluded that the former president has to his credit a track record of good governance and remains a better choice against Dr Bawumia.



In addition to his piece shared via social media, the NDC national communications officer shared a flier comparing the economic performance of Mr Mahama and Dr Bawumia.

Some of the parameters in the comparison include debt to GDP ratio, total debt exchange rate, interest rate, growth rate and budget deficit.





