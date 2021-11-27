Bawumia was educated with NDC money – Captain Smart explains

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Captain Smart, the host of Onua TV’s morning show, Onua Maakye, has stated that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia grew up in a household that belonged to the opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC.

He, however, credits that former Deputy Bank of Ghana, BoG, governor for charting his political path in the New Patriotic Party and justifying the role he currently occupies.



In comments made on his show earlier this week with respect to the Electronic levy (E-levy) contained in the 2022 budget, Smart wondered what contribution Bawumia as head of the government’s Economic Management Team had put into the document.



His concern was largely founded on a video that went viral of Bawumia stating that he did not believe that Mobile Money transactions should be taxed, it turned out that the E-levy did just that.



After explaining how the E-levy could see the government double taxing people already captured in the tax net, he slammed the Finance Minister, “I didn’t know Ken Ofori-Atta is that ignorant. You guys are lazy, you don’t know how to read.”

He continued: “The very day Bawumia said you can’t tax momo, I clapped for him and told my wife, Bawumia is learning gradually because when we were hustling in the NPP, his dad Alhaji Bawumia was using his money to educate him in the university."



“So he (Bawumia) didn’t experience suffering because it was from monies that Rawlings and co took that his fees were paid. He is not a product of the NPP he was catered for by the NDC. When he joined, he started learning,” Smart observed.



Parliament on Friday, November 26, 2021, rejected the 2022 Budget as presented by Ofori-Atta. The Majority Group staged a walkout following which the Minority voted en bloc to reject it.