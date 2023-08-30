Bawumia was massively endorsed because he is the only one who can defeat Mahama – Aide

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Mr. Augustine Blay, a Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign team member, says his boss took first place at the Super Delegates Conference because of his commitment to the grassroots.

In an interview with the press, he revealed that the delegates wholeheartedly supported DMB because he was always there for the party, rain or shine, light or darkness.



He stated that the super delegates listened to his message and voted for him, reiterating that he is their preferred candidate to break the 8 in 2024 and that Bawumia’s results were impressive.



"The delegates listened to him and realised he was the only one who could represent the NPP and win the election in 2024. Bawumia is the only one who can break the eight-year jinx. That explains why he won in all 16 regions. The election result was impressive. It demonstrates that he was the only one the superdelegates desired.”

The main focus is on Dr. Bawumia’s ability to defeat NDC’s Mahama, and the delegates believe he can do so. DMB will continue to work hard for victory on November 4, he posited.



"The goal is to have a candidate who can defeat Mahama in 2024. The delegates want someone who can deliver that victory. The delegates have chosen Bawumia from among all the candidates. This was reflected in the results. But we will not be complacent. We will go to every constituency, meet with the delegates, and persuade them to vote for Bawumia on November 4.



We will conduct the campaign as if Bawumia did not win the Super Delegates Conference. The grassroots asked the superdelegates to vote for Bawumia, and they did so. The delegates are now waiting for the November 4 primary to endorse Bawumia massively.”