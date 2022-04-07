Bawumia will answer all the critical questions today – Kabiru Mahama

Vice President of Ghana , Mahamudu Bawumia

An Economic Policy Analyst at the Office of the President, Dr. Kabiru Mahama, has said Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will be answering the questions about the economy which were asked by Ghanaians today, Thursday, April 7 during his address.

He said the Vice President will be touching on issues that affect the future of Ghana.



Speaking on the News @10 with Martin Asiedu-Dartey on Wednesday, April 6, Dr. Mahama said “He wants to address the questions of Ghanaians.



He is going to speak to the concerns of Ghanaians about their lives and livelihood, prices, and development.

He is going to speak to Ghanaians about the future.”



