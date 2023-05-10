Bawumia will be judged on his performance on the economy – GCPP

Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, head of the Economic Management Team

The General Secretary of the Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP), Citizen Ato Dadzie, has said that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) would be judged by his performance in government.

According to him, the performance of the Vice President as the head of the Economic Management Team is the yardstick that will be used to judge him as the standard bearer of the party.



Mr Dadzie’s comment comes on the back of Dr Bawumia’s official announcement to contest the flagbearer position of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



The GCPP’s General Secretary who is also a lawyer by profession made this comment on the discussion segment on the Ghana Yensom morning show hosted by Odehyeba Kofi Essuman on Accra 100.5 FM on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.



''You can only trust somebody by what he can offer or what he tells you and for the past seven years, Dr Bawumia’s reign as the economic messiah has rendered Ghanaians poorer,” he said.



“Bawumia’s leadership as the head of the Economic Management Team is key to how Ghanaians will trust him going into the 2024 general elections,” he stressed.

“Today Ghanaians don’t trust Ghana cedi rates being churned out by the Bank of Ghana under the watch of the Vice President and the cedi is galloping.



“We have brought the bar for celebrating people too low and we celebrate mediocrity.



“Exchange can rise within one day from GHS9 to GHS14 and that is the track record of the Vice President,” he noted.



“Based on what will Ghanaians trust Dr Bawumia? He was a lecturer on the economy in opposition,” he concluded