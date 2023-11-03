Bawumia will bridge the gap between Kufour and Akufo-Addo factions – Habib Iddrisu

Vice President, Dr. Bawumia

Deputy Majority Chief Whip Habib Iddrisu says Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is the figure to unite the perceived Kufuor and Akufo-Addo factions within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for victory in the 2024 election.

He says there is no doubt that the NPP, as it currently is, has two major factions, i.e., the Kufour and Akufo-Addo factions.



However, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is a product of both factions and will therefore be able to bring them together in order to ensure that the NPP wins massively in the 2024 elections.



“Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was appointed by Kufour to be the Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana and was selected by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to be his running mate. In the NPP, they say we have the Kufour faction and the Akufo-Addo faction,” he said on Tamale-based Diamond FM.

He continued, “Bawumia is a student of both. President Kufour identified him and rewarded him as Deputy Governor; Akufo-Addo also saw his competence and chose him as a running mate. So Dr. Bawumia’s godfathers in this party are President Kufour and President Akufo-Addo. When he wins and becomes our flagbearer, he will be able to bring the Kufours and Akufo-Addo factions together”.



On whether Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will have the backing of all in the NPP, he said, “He has been able to prove that he has an overwhelming endorsement. He won massively during the superdelegates conference and also won in the home regions of all the aspirants”.