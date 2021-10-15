Bawumia will contest for NPP's 2024 flagbearship - Chief of Staff confirms

Bawumia will seek to replace his boss, President Akufo-Addo

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia will contest for the flagbearership of the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP, when polls are held for successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

"When the time comes, yes, he will contest...It is in the papers that he is one of the front runners, but it is a bit premature. When the time comes, he will make public whatever his intents are..."his Chief of Staff, Fred Oware, told Accra-based Citi TV in an interview.



It is the first time that there has been a public admission from Bawumia's office that he will contest to lead the party.



The Veep on Friday, October 15, 2021; presented cash sums to the party structures in the Greater Accra region.



An amount of 20,000 cedis was presented to the regional secretariat whiles 2000 cedis went to each of the 23 constituencies in the region.



Oware stressed that Bawumia's financial donations were strictly out of his strong belief that the party needs to be resourced.

"He is a member of the government, we very well understand that without the party, there is no New Patriotic Party government."



He stressed that, for Bawumia, once the political mandate is secured, party events and structures need to be supported by all government officials.



He said far from campaigning with the donations, he was making them in his personal capacity as an NPP member and sitting VP purely to sustain activities of the party, adding that it will not be the first or the last.



The NPP will hold elections in December 2023 to elect a new flagbearer for the 2024 elections. Other frontrunners include Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyeremanten and Food and Agriculture Minister, Afriyie Akoto Osei.



