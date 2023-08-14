Bawumia will lead NPP to cross the red sea to the promised land – Eastern regional minister

Eastern regional minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong

The Eastern regional minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong has said that vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has what it takes to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to the promised land.

According to him, if the NPP wants to break the eight as it envisages as a party ahead of the 2024 general elections, Vice President Dr. Bawumia is the right person to be given the nod in the upcoming primaries.



During the campaign tour of the vice president, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia in the Mpraeso constituency, Seth Kwame Acheampong urged the NPP delegates to vote for the Vice President because he stands tall among all the candidates contesting for the flagbearer of the party.



“I am here to speak to you about the next flagbearer of the NPP, someone who will lead us across the red sea to the promised land. Among all the 10 candidates aspiring to lead the NPP, I am closer to all of them but I have listened to and assessed all of them, I believe strongly if NPP wants to break the eight, then it is only one person who will lead us to do that for the party. Mpraeso people, you know how I communicate things dear to my heart. We must vote massively for Dr. Bawumia, he has always stood for the Mpraeso constituency.



“In every election, he has come here many times to campaign so you can’t disappoint him. Between all the aspirants vying for the flagbearership position, nobody can say he knows any of them more than me. I have had interactions with them, there’s none I don’t know but I have listened and listened, not because I am a minister, if NPP wants to break the eight, it’s only one person and we have to give all our votes to this man [Dr. Bawumia],” Myjoyonline.com quoted him as having said.



Background

10 people would be contesting in the NPP presidential primaries which are slated for August and November 2023.



A super delegate conference would be held in August 2023 to reduce the number of contenders to five while the main primaries would be held in November 2023 to choose the party’s presidential candidate for the 2024 elections.



The ten candidates include Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia; a former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen; Kwadwo Poku, an energy expert; Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Joe Ghartey; a former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto; a former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong; MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong; a former MP for Offinso North, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku; and a former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko.



