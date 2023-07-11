Bawumia will sack all Akufo-Addo’s people from his side when he becomes president – Maurice Ampaw

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw, a supporter of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's flagbearership bid has asserted that if Bawumia assumes the presidency, he would initiate a significant overhaul of the current administration led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

According to him, Bawumia will remove Akufo-Addo loyalists from positions of power when elected, likening what is to come, to how the late John Fiifi Atta Mills, allegedly sidelined members of his own party, upon assuming office in 2009.



“I see Bawumia as someone who is bringing good luck to Ghana, his government will be Bawumia’s government and not Nana Akufo-Addo’s government and Bawumia will sack all Nana Addo’s people from his side, all Nana Addo’s people will go away, all of them will expire when Bawumia comes, he will be like Atta Mills, do you remember what Atta Mill’s did to Rawlings, the same way that he will do,” he said.



Speaking in an interview with Okay FM, on July 9, 2023, he stressed the significance of electing a Muslim president from the Northern Region of Ghana. He argued that previous administrations led by Christians had let down the nation, accusing them of engaging in corruption and unethical practice as a result, he contended that it was time to break the cycle and embrace a leader from a different religious background.



“When Bawumia comes we will make history, for the first time, we will get someone who is a Muslim and lives in the North. We have tried Christians who have disappointed us, using the name of Jesus Christ, they will be stealing, taking bribes and all, so, we are tired of the Christians.”



Ahead of the NPP’s November presidential primary, ten candidates including Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen have been crisscrossing the country courting the support of party delegates.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as part of his campaign has promised to appoint 10 party members from each constituency into government positions when elected flagbearer and subsequently president.



Alan Kyerematen on the other hand has stated that his tenure will see all delegates of the party being placed on a monthly salary and a social security policy.



The other contenders in the race are MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, a former Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Joe Ghartey, a businessman and energy expert Kwadwo Poku, a former Minister of Energy, Boakye Agyarko.



Completing the list are a former NPP General Secretary, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, a former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh, a former Minister of State, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku and a former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto.





AM/SARA



