Bawumia will settle on a running mate he is comfortable with and trusts – Abu Jinapor

Samuel Abu Jinapor, Minister of Lands and Natural Resources

Samuel Abu Jinapor, Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, has declared unequivocally that Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia will select a running mate with whom he is comfortable.

Speaking to the Parliamentary Press Corps, he noted that the New Patriotic Party’s new flagbearer will select someone who can assist him and make his win much easier.



He promised to work with the Vice President to ensure victory for the elephants.



According to the MP, the 2024 presidential election will be based on track record performance as well as the ability to implement programmes and policies that would improve people’s lives.



He stated that the election is not about where the vice president comes from, but rather about who has a track record.



He noted that Ghanaians, particularly those in the Northern Region, will analyse the record and competing vision, as well as what they were able to do for the people when allowed to govern.



He said that Akufo-Addo’s government, of which Dr. Bawumia is a member, was responsible for the region’s first interchange, the Tamale Airport, which is now an international airport, the planting of food and jobs, the construction of roads, and access to water.

He claimed that, above all, Dr. Bawumia’s vision distinguishes him from Mahama because it will help alter Ghanaians’ lives.



When asked if the running mate would be from the Ashanti region, he stated that the priority is with whoever the candidate is comfortable working with.



He indicated that the running mate will almost probably become the next vice president; hence, he will almost certainly choose a candidate who can complement his ticket and make his triumph much easier.



The Minister went on to say that the Vice President would settle for someone he could trust.



As the Americans say, your vice president should be someone you can leave your coffee with, and, much as Akufo-Addo can leave his coffee with Bawumia and go to sleep, he also needs someone he can trust, he added.