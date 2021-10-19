Bawumia will succeed Akufo-Addo but not as president in 2024 – Nigel Gaisie

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Prophet Nigel Gaisie, the leader and founder of the Prophetic Hill Chapel has said there is no possibility that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia can become president of Ghana.

Nigel Gaisie said on Angel FM on Monday, October 18, 2021, that the leadership of the country for the next two and half decades have been revealed to him by God and that Bawumia does not feature in any of the revelations.



He claimed that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is being advised to step down at some point in his second term to allow Bawumia to finish the term as President.



Whiles that looks certain to happen in the spiritual realm, Nigel Gaisie does not see Bawumia’s presidency going beyond 2024.



Nigel Gaisie was emphatic in his statement that Bawumia will never ascend to the presidential throne in the country.



“A president in West Africa will resign before his time. It’s an Anglophone country. There is a greater agenda to make way for his successor. I don’t see Bawumia becoming president in the next 20 or 25 years. I saw him wearing President’s Akufo-Addo’s shoe so the likelihood is that President Akufo-Addo will resign for him to take over but it will not go beyond 2024. That one is established. I have seen our leadership for the next 25 years and Bawumia is not part.



Nigel Gaisie also prophesied that Ghana will in the next 25 years have a president whose accumulated years as president will surpass the eight years constitutional limit.

He explained that though the said person will have the mandate of ruling for one term, he will govern for two terms instead of one.



“Ghana will have a certain president who should rule for only four years but will stay for eight years. This is what I have seen in the vision,’ he said.



Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia is expected to go neck-to-neck with Trade Minister Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen in the race for the next NPP flagbearer slot.



According to renowned pollster Ben Ephson, the two are the leading figures to succeed Akufo-Addo.



He however advised that it will be in the interest of the party to pick a person other than the two for the flagbearer position for the 2024 elections.



“I suspect it is early days yet but given the tempo and the way it is going, in the end, they may have to perhaps find a compromise candidate outside the two because it will be dirty,“ he said on Joy Prime.