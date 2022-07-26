'Be Disciplined and patriotic to your country' — Commodore Agyenim-Boateng

Ghana's Coat of Arms

Source: GNA

Commodore Samuel Agyenim-Boateng, Principal General Staff Officer (PGSO) at the Ministry of Defence has admonished newly recruited sailors to be discipline and patriotic to the nation.

He said one way to be patriotic and disciplined was to be high alert on the activities of pirates, who in recent time had waded into the territorial waters of the country and that of the west African neighbours, and crush their influence.



Commodore Agyenim- Boateng said this when he reviewed the passing out parade of 436 recruits from the Naval Recruit Training School at Nutekpor near Sogakope in the Volta Region.



The recruits underwent a six-month extensive standard military and basic naval training.



The 83rd batch recruits, who were admitted to the Naval Recruit Training School were made up of 96 females and 354 males who reported for training on January 21, 2022 of which 14 failed to make the cut.



Commodore Agyenim-Boateng charged the new sailors to refrain from acts that would tarnish the revered image of the Ghana Armed Forces.

“Be professional in the discharge of your duties and not engage in unauthorised activities.



“As young sailors, you are not above any law in this country, and you are subject to the constitution. As Sailors you are not debt collectors, land guards, recruitment agents for the Ghana Armed Forces nor bodyguards to any private individual without the eexpressed permission from appropriate authority and as a sailor you must endeavour to eschew partisan politics." he said.



He urged them not to allow the exigencies of life to affect their physical fitness as they will be required to undergo this Basic Fitness Test if they remained in the Ghana Navy.



"You have a huge responsibility to add to what the school has given you and subsequently the one the system will give you in due course as there are career courses you will embark on as young sailors," he said.



He also reminded them on the rules and regulations governing the use of the military uniform and the arbitrary use of social media with the uniform will not only dent the image of Ghana Armed Forces but also ruin their career.

Commodore Agyenim-Boateng appealed to the young sailors to always sacrifice and be committed to duty as the military profession was very demanding.



Recruit Issaku Ishawu was adjudged the Overall best Recruit and awarded the Commanding officer's Special Award, the Best in Academics was awarded to Recruit Arthur Pius Leonard, FOC's Leadership Award went to Recuirt Bimbe Janet while Recruit Turkson Kojo Christian took Best in Drill.



Some of the dignitaries present were the District Chief Executive for South Tongu, Mr Seth Agbi, Dr. Daniel Mckorley, Chief Executive Officer of McDan Group of Companies, Most Rev. Gabriel Edoe Kumodjie SVD Bishop of Keta Akatsi Diocese, Flag Officer Commanding, Naval Training School Commodore G. L Bessing, Commanding officers, Officers and heads of Sister Security Services in the Region.