Be a man and condemn ‘violent’ assembling of your youth - Akufo-Addo’s lawyer tells Mahama

Kow Essuman, the legal counsel for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has told the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, to man up and condemn the violent assembling of the Greater Accra Youth Wing of his party at his office in Accra.

According to Kow Essuman, Mahama should show leadership and speak against the act of violence in his backyard, instead of him and his followers endorsing it.



This call follows the circulation of a video of some NDC supporters who had gathered at Mahama's office under the guise of a clean-up exercise.



However, the manner in which the tools for the clean-up were displayed, raised concerns, as the party members could be seen brandishing bows, arrows, machetes, among other tools.



The lawyer of the president, in a post on X, accused the NDC flagbearer of failing to condemn the acts as of now, which, according to him, suggests that the former president had encouraged them to do so.



“Mahama should do well and be the democrat he claims he is and condemn in no uncertain terms, the threats of violence issued from his own backyard,” part of the tweet stated.



According to Kow Essuman, John Dramani Mahama is promising a 24-hour economy and yet endorsing violence in his party.

This, he said, contradicts the authenticity of the policy.



He questioned the credibility of such promises when the political atmosphere now is being fuelled for violence.



“Instead of condemning such acts perpetrated on his office premises, Mr. Mahama encouraged them and issued a statement through his Special Aide, @joyce_bawah, condoning the brandishing of weapons and threats of violence. One can only imagine if the protesters had insisted on their rights and gone ahead with the protest.



“As a nation, we ought to pause and think of the people we want to elect as leaders. Mr. Mahama promotes and endorses violence and yet, he promises jobs through a 24-hour economy. Who is going to be employed when young people end up butchering themselves? Is this the enabling environment Mr. Mahama wants to create for the 24-hour economy? An environment of violence? An environment that cows protesters from exercising their constitutional rights because of threats of violence if they do?” he questioned.



The post continued: “And what was the protest about? That the investigation in the Airbus scandal, which named a Government Official 1, who was identified by the former Special Prosecutor, Mr. Martin Amidu, to be Mr. John Dramani Mahama, should be hastened. Frankly, until the investigation is concluded or closed by the Special Prosecutor, these allegations will continue to hang over Mr. Mahama’s head.”



