Be a stakeholder, not a spectator - Chief Biney entreats new members to register with NDC

Chief Biney interacting with some members of the NDC

Deputy National Organiser of the opposition, National Democratic Congress, Chief Hamilton Biney has entreated new members of the party and persons with interest in joining the NDC to take advantage of its upcoming membership registration.

According to Chief Biney, the upcoming registration forms a part of the NDC’s reorganization efforts to capture power in the 2024 general elections.



“Our great party NDC, is reorganising its base to win elections come December 7, 2024.



“Kindly visit your branch and speak to the NDC branch executives at your polling station to register. You need to be a stakeholder and not a spectator. Join the NDC now! Limited registration exercise starts from 21st May to 7th June 2022,” he wrote in a Facebook post.



“This exercise is for NEW members only!,” he added.

Ahead of the 2024 elections, the NDC recently announced some internal processes to lead the party into the elections.



The party in a statement said it will commence the processes with the verification and update of its registered members, which will end on Sunday, May 15. A limited registration of new members will follow from May 21 to June 17, 2022, and the activities will be climaxed with a national congress in November, 2022.



Other activities that are expected to come up in the NDC include the election of executives from the branch level up to the national level as well as the election of parliamentary candidates and a flagbearer.



Having spent the last 8 years in opposition, the NDC is hopeful of capturing power when Ghana goes to the polls once again on December 7, 2022.