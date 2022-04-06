Be accountable with revenue generated from E-levy – Government tasked

Editor of the Informer Newspaper, Andy Kankam, has charged the ruling government to ensure revenue generated from the E-levy is used for the intended purpose.

He advised the government against using revenue generated from the E-levy to line their pockets and purchase new fleets of cars.



“If the E-levy will help the country raise revenue, then the money raised should be used for the right thing.



"The President urged us to be citizens and not spectators so we will make sure the E-levy is used for the right thing and accountability is made key with this levy,” he submitted.



Andy Kankam called on the government to remain focused and avoid telling tall tales to Ghanaians about revenue generated by the E-levy.



“We need to use the E-levy for the intended purpose and nothing less. Accountability must be key here.

"Ghanaians would not have resisted the e-levy if they didn’t fear the dividend would be misappropriated. Now the E-levy has been passed and government needs to ensure accountability.”



The editor made this submission on the Happy Morning Show hosted by Samuel Eshun.



The Ghanaian Parliament has approved a new electronic transaction tax which the government says will help raise $900m in much-needed revenue but has sparked widespread popular criticism.



The E-levy bill, passed on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 will introduce a 1.5 percent tax on electronic money transfers and transactions.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government has said the move will help address problems from unemployment to Ghana’s high public debt.

But for many Ghanaians, the tax represents yet another burden as they are already struggling with high living costs heightened by soaring fuel prices due to the Ukraine



Legislators passed the law after the opposition minority walked out of the debate.



