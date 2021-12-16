Be ambassadors of tourism - Drivers urged

File photo/ Tourism

Source: GNA

Mr. Malcom Frazier Appeadu, Facilitator of Tourism Product Knowledge Training of Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), has urged commercial drivers to be ambassadors of tourism.

He said drivers were the first point of contact for tourists arriving in the country and their attitude would determine whether the tourists stay or leave.



Mr. Appeadu was addressing a training session for commercial drivers, including Uber, Bolt and other transport service providers in Cape Coast.



The training was jointly organized by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and GTA under the Ghana CARES Obamtampa programme.



The training formed part of the government’s effort to support and revive industries affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.



Mr. Appeadu said some of the common defects experienced over the years in some tourism facilities were unfriendliness and poor customer service standards, among others.

He said the training would equip the drivers to know and understand what tourists they picked, needed.



The first phase of the training was held in the Greater Accra Region and the second is Cape Coast, the hub of tourism.



He urged the drivers to learn basic information about the country to give correct answers to tourists questions.



On boosting the economy through tourism, Mr. Appeadu explained that the Government had in place measures and policies to revive the economy, adding there was the need for frontline actors to support in that direction.



He said Covid-19 had affected all industries and sectors, including tourism and called on stakeholders to embrace tourists with the best of facilities to grow the economy.

The Facilitator urged drivers to act professionally when dealing with tourists and visitors because their reception would encourage others to visit the country.



He asked the drivers to improve their communication, dressing and driving skills to enhance their interactions with visitors.



Mr. Kwame Gyasi, the Regional Director of GTA, told the drivers that their call as ambassadors would come with responsibilities and they must be prepared to endure the challenges.



Mr. James Takyi, a driver at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) Science station, called on the government to consider policies that would improve the driving business.



He said over the years drivers were left out when there were policies and initiatives to sustain businesses in the country and praised the organisers for the training.