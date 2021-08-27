Be bold and tout your incorruptibility as Akufo-Addo does – NPP to Mahama

General Secretary of the Party John Boadu

The New Patriotic Party has challenged former President John Mahama to ‘boldly’ tout his ‘incorruptible’ credentials as President Akufo-Addo is able to do in his public utterances.

According to the General Secretary of the Party John Boadu, Mr Mahama is unable to boast about his credibility because “because of his personal involvement in a lot of the corruption scandals that plagued his administration”



“We all know that, unlike President Akufo-Addo, candidate John Mahama cannot and has not been able to make any bold statement to tout his incorruptibility because of his personal involvement in a lot of the corruption scandals that plagued his administration,” he stated at a press conference in Accra Thursday.



He noted: “In any event, as a former President, Mahama does not have to wait to deal with corruption. He knows the institutions within the government responsible for investigation and prosecution. He can report his so-called evidence of corruption allegations about the NPP to any of the enforcement agencies that Ghana can boast off, including the Special Prosecutor that he, Mahama, has advised to be independent”.

It comes on the back of the calls by Mr Mahama that the NPP should be voted again in the 2024 elections so they could be audited by a new administration.



‘‘The NPP have no intention of fighting corruption and so the only way they can be made to account to the people of Ghana is for them to leave office so that the new government will come and audit them and show where they have gone wrong. Otherwise, all the money they have stolen, they will just walk away with it.



“If you participate in politics or are a participant in public service, one of the first things you must be willing to do is to be accountable to the people. The only way they could be accountable is for them to leave office so that the people of Ghana can ask them questions and audit them to make sure they account for the period they were in office,’’ Mr. Mahama made the comment in Wa in the Upper East region where he is embarking on his ‘Thank you tour’.