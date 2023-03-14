Be bold to probe galamsey at presidency even if Nana Addo, Bawumia are involved – OSP told

Kissi Agyabeng , Special prosecutor

Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr Clement Apaak, has challenged Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyabeng to investigate all allegations of alleged galamsey involving officials at the presidency.

The MP says the OSP should not be afraid to probe the matter, even if it involves the President Nana Ado Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Dr Clement Apaak was responding to allegations made by former Environment Minister Prof. Frimpong Boateng that some officials at the seat of government are involved in illegal mining.



He stated that the OSP should launch an investigation into the matter right away because Prof. Frimpong Boateng has not left Ghana. He is currently in the country. He has not gone underground. He is alive and well, and I believe that completing the investigation will aid us in uncovering the truth”.



Dr. Apaak says we cannot live in a country where the same government pretending to be fighting galamsey including, the President, Vice President and public officials who are paid with taxpayers’ money to protect Ghanaians, our river bodies, our water bodies, our forest against illegal mining, are the ones who are engaged in the criminal act.



He emphasised that Ghanaians cannot accept this criminal act, especially when people in positions of power are involved.



He asserted that it is clear that the Akugo-Addo, Bawumia and NPP government has a deliberate policy to sabotage requisite constitutional and state agencies mandated to investigate acts of corruption and allegations of corruption.

He said the same thing happened to Martin Amidu, who was denied the needed resources and information to produce acts of corruption.



To that end, he has asked Ghanaians, civil society groups, labour unions, and well-meaning Ghanaians to demand that the government make the resources available for this investigation to be conducted; otherwise, the government will have no choice. But if we don’t, I’m afraid nothing will happen.



He alleged that this government has either compromised our anti-corruption state bodies or denied them information and resources to work.



”That is why our democracy is endangered. Do you remember how the president cleared Akonta Mining when the OSP was investigating the matter? The President is known as the clearing agent. That is what he does.



"If OSP is not up to the task, then we could look up to CHRAJ. I expect some citizens to file complaints at these institutions and demand a probe into the matter.”