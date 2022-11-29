0
Be candid, transparent and do not lie about our economic conditions – Speaker to Finance Minister

Speaker Of Parliament Alban Bagbin 7.png Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin

Tue, 29 Nov 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has asked Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to be open and transparent if he wants its support.

Alban Bagbin stated that the lack of openness and transparency could lead to a profound sense of despair.

He asked the Ministry not to come and repeat what parliament has been told already.

The Rt Hon Speaker added that while some may argue that there is a global economic crisis, we have been courting the IMF for some time now, and it is the hope of every Ghanaian that the overtures to the IMF will bring some relief and hope.

He charged the finance ministry and resource persons with mustering the courage to be candid, open, and speak truth to power.

He explained that parliament matters, the opposition matters, and the people matter, so they must all work together to succeed.

"It is in this regard that I call on the Ministry of Finance to muster the courage to be candid, and open and to speak truth to power.”

