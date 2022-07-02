Be careful about dating in the US, you may date a serial killer - US-based Ghanaian

DJ Nyaami in a photo collage with Victoria

Source: SVTV Africa

US-based Ghanaian Victoria has stated the reason why she is single is that dating in the US requires some checks because she could end up with a dangerous person.

In a chat on Daily Hustle Worldwide, Victoria mentioned that dating in America is different from in Ghana. She described dating in the US as a ‘slow process to get to know the person.’



“Men approach me, but I’m careful about whom I speak to. You may meet someone at the coffee shop or mall, and they take your contact, but you don’t know if that person is a serial killer or not.



It is a slow process to get to know someone. There are Ghanaian events that you can attend to meet people as well. I want a good man. It doesn’t matter if he is a black or white man,” she told DJ Nyaami.

Aside from the danger of dating a serial killer, Miss Victoria added that most migrants are more focused on paying their bills than sating.



“Some people have two or three jobs to make ends meet. In Ghana, you pay rent in advance, but we pay every month. So you need to work,” she added.



Victoria is an alumnus of the University of Ghana. She mentioned some of the differences between the Ghanaian education system, and that of the US.