Be careful not to commercialise Holy Spirit - Anglican Bishop

Mon, 11 Jul 2022 Source: GNA

Right Reverend Dennis Debukari Tong, Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Tamale has advised Christians against acts of commercializing works of the Holy Spirit in sharing God's words.

He said the sole responsibility of a Christian was to respond to the call of Jesus to proclaim the Gospel to people without commercializing the Spirit of God or His gifts.

He gave the advice in a sermon on Sunday in Tamale on the theme: “The Church’s Mission to all People”.

Bishop Tong, speaking on the role of Christians and obedience to the Evangelistic call of God, admonished them to avoid discrimination and unjustified acts of judging people.

He reiterated the need for Christians to accord everyone respect irrespective of religious affiliations, adding that “Ours is not to make a distinction between people as to who is qualified to be a Christian and who should not."

He urged Christians to extend the word of God across to everyone, saying “The invitation is to all, but salvation is only for those who will welcome and receive the message."

The Bishop made reference to the book of Acts chapter 10:34-35 and called on Christians to refrain from comparing themselves to others.

He expressed displeasure over how the church had built certain barriers that discriminated against members and encouraged Christians to build bridges in relationships and allow all to be accommodated in the church.

He urged the Church to redefine its mission to make room to welcome everyone as a community seeking to share the word of God to direct people to accept to mend their bad ways.

Most Reverend Tong noted that listening and obeying the Holy Spirit was a difficult thing to do, adding that it should not deter Christians from doing the work of God or to become stumbling blocks to God’s plans for them.

