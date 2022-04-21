'Be careful what you say of other people's afflicted children' – Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams has warned people to be careful about the thing things they say about other people’s children, especially when those children are going through one crisis or another.

In his sermon on Sunday, the founder of Action Chapel International said: “I’ve learnt to give people a long rope and let them hang themselves. I don’t want to be guilty of any man’s blood”.



“And, I said, especially if you have children and grandchildren, you must always be careful how you handle the children of others and what you say about the children of others when you hear their pain or you hear their affliction or you hear crises in the life of another man or woman, their children and their household”.

“If you have children, be careful the utterances you make, be careful the stance you take, be careful the verdict you pass because you might open a door for something to touch yours and in your evil day, you may not have anybody to stand with you”, he advised.