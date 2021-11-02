Be careful, you are being set up to fail - Dampare told

National Chairman of the Progressive People's Party, Nana Ofori Owusu

National Chairman of the Progressive People's Party (PPP), Nana Ofori Owusu, has cautioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP) George Akuffo Dampare to be wary of Ghanaians hero-worshipping him.

George Dampare has, since his appointment, been touted as one of the best IGPs Ghana has ever had and being applauded for his determination to rid the nation of lawlessness and criminal activities.



Recently, musicians Shatta Wale and Medikal were arrested and released on bail for misconducting themselves.



The IGP was lauded for the musicians' arrest as many Ghanaians believed he is setting a good example of no one is above the law.



On Monday, October 25, 2021, the Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu joined some residents to stage a protest and in the process blocked some roads creating a riotous situation in the vicinity.



The MP is said to have also driven his vehicle at a top speed through two Police officers and some civilians nearly injuring them.

The Police has requested to interrogate him but he has refused their invite and the Speaker of Parliament has also refused to release him to the Police, citing Articles 117 and 118 of the 1992 constitution.



Discussing the MP's issue during Peace FM's morning show ''Kokrokoo'', Nana Ofori Owusu dreaded the IGP is being set up for failure.



According to him, although the IGP is doing well, he should be extremely careful of the praises saying, "I am number 1 supporter of the present IGP . . . Some of his activities, I think it's just working within the law that other people were not implementing because it is already there. But it appears we're raising him too much and he is being set up for failure''.



"If you raise him as the person to instil discipline in our society, you have set him up to fail . . . When you hail a person so much, you've set the person up for a downfall," he advised.