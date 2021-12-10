Be cautious of COVID-19 this Yuletide — GHS warns

Ghana is currently rolling out vaccinations in the fight against the virus

Source: GNA

The Central Regional Directorate of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has cautioned the public to be mindful of the Coronavirus pandemic, and be on their guard as they celebrate Christmas.

It said although the Region as of Wednesday, December 08, had no active COVID-19 cases, people should not be complacent but be on their guard.



"As people leave their homes to celebrate Christmas with family and friends, they must strictly adhere to all the COVID-19 safety protocols, putting on nose mask in public places, avoiding crowded places, frequent washing of hands with soap under running water, and keeping a physical distance of 1-2 meters", she cautioned.



At a press briefing to engage the media on the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, Dr Akosua Agyeiwaa Owusu-Sarpong, the Regional Health Director, said December has been declared COVID-19 Vaccination Month by the GHS and had deployed vaccination teams in all health facilities and other designated places.



She added that her outfit had commenced vaccination in churches and mosques, markets, and lorry parks just to reach a larger section of people ahead of this year’s Yuletide.



The Vaccines, she said was safe, free, and the most effective way to protect against COVID- 19 disease in other to prevent severe illnesses, hospitalization, or death.



The vaccines would be given to all persons aged 18 years and above, except Pfizer vaccines which would be given to persons between 15 and 17 years.

Dr Owusu-Sarpong noted that the media had an instrumental role in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and urged journalists to continue supporting the GHS to promote positive behaviors that will stop the spread of COVID-19.



To help expel public misconceptions associated with the vaccines, Dr. Owusu- Sarpong admonished the media to use their broad platforms to educate all on the need to be vaccinated.



Updating the media on the COVID-19 situation in the Region, Dr Godfred Kwabena Sarpong, the Deputy Director of Public Health, said the Region had been furnished with five testing centers with two in the Cape Coast Metropolitan Area.



He said the facility would significantly ease delays and challenges associated with COVID-19 testing as samples were formerly sent to Accra, Kumasi, or Takoradi.



He announced that since the virus hit the Region in April last year, 4,907 cases had been recorded with 31 death.