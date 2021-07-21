Be cautious of what you say on radio to death threats - Radio presenters advised

Ruben Adarkwah, the young man who gave a hilarious report on the Dome fire outbreak three years ago and eventually nicknamed ‘Dome fire’ has sent out a word of caution to political radio pundits to be vigilant in their submissions.

In a chat on SVTV Africa with DJ Nyaami, Ruben Adarkwah as he is privately known stated that ‘I’m on the radio every Saturday as well so when I comment on politics especially I'm very careful because if the fans of these parties kill me, it would be for free.



"What happened to those who murdered Major Mahama? If you are killed, they may not even find those responsible so you need to be vigilant.”



Despite this, Ruben explained that Ghanaians must be able to freely air their opinions without threats from people with opposing ideas.



“We must hit on the government if it's NPP or NDC for the good of the country. But we don't understand politics well. Look at what Biden is doing, ” he quizzed.

Dome fire added that after his viral video, he got the opportunity to be a radio pundit on Joy FM’s Weekend City show and cash from people.



Kindly watch the full interview below;



