Be circumspect in implementing STEM Academy policy – EDUWATCH tells Government

The president has cut sod for the construction of the project

Africa Education Watch, EDUWATCH, an Education Think Tank has advised the government to be circumspect in the implementation of the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, STEM Academy policy in its quest to reform the country’s educational system.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on January 13, 2020, cut the sod for the construction of the first Accra STEM Academy as part of a transformation agenda to provide students with 21st-century skills and hands-on knowledge in problem-solving.

Research Fellow with EDUWATCH, Divine Kpe raised questions about the nature and scope of the STEM Academy to be established in all 16 regions, which he says may be a duplication of already program Head of Programs in brown top addressing participates such as the STEM Centers