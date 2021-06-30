Be circumspect when publishing security-related matters - CID boss to media

Isaac Ken Yeboah, Head of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service

The Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, DCOP Ken Yeboah has appealed to the general public especially the media not to be quick in publishing security-related matters on social media.

He said such acts expose the strategy of the security agencies to the entire world and enable the criminals to restrategise.



Speaking on security matters at a press conference in Accra on Wednesday, June 30 he said “I am appealing to the public especially the media that if you hear anything please feel free to come to us cross-check your facts before you put it on social media.



“Sometimes you give opportunities to criminals and they hide and run away.”



He further questioned claims that the security officers in Ejura opened fire on the protesting crowds leading to the death of two people.’



He said there have been several videos capturing different scenes from the venue and the CID is currently investigating those videos to ascertain whether or not the officers fired at the crowd.



“In respect of videos, these days, people put certain videos on social media sometimes which are even not related or did not happen in Ghana. We have a lot of videos which we have gone through but I will appreciate it if you also give me yours so that we compare.

“Sometimes when you shoot from afar it is difficult to capture the images well.



“There were a lot of people there with weapons and other things, we are still investigating because we have to make sure that the shooting was done by A.



So if you have anything just call and let us also look at yours with respect to deadly weapons in the hands of robbers it is serious Like AK 47 riffles are strictly for security personal so if you find AK 47 in the hands of any individual who is not a member of the security agency then it means he is in the possession of that weapon illegally.”



He added, “The IGP has introduced a reward system where anybody who will provide information for us to retrieve an AK 47.will be given GHc5000.”



Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has relayed government’s sentiments about events that have ensued in Ejura in the Ashanti Region involving the suspected murder of a social activist Mohammed Kaaka and the subsequent deaths of 2 others.



He described the situation as unfortunate and condemnable.

The Ofoase Ayirebi lawmaker described the action as a crime and urged the security establishment to conduct swift investigations into the murder



He also called for a thorough investigation into the crowd control protocol employed at the scene of the riot in Ejura on June 29 to ascertain a clear sequence of the events of the day that lead to 2 deaths and several injuries.



He has advised politicians to desist from profiteering from the tragedy.



“Our security agencies should be quick and clinical in getting to the bottom of this and other unresolved crimes.



“While we understand that Police investigations sometimes take a while it doesn’t instill confidence in the population if such acts go unresolved and unpunished quickly. So the Police need to get to the bottom of this and justice must be done.”