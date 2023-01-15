Be clean, don’t be NDC’s campaign message in 2024 – Kwabena Frimpong warns NPP

File Photo

A Deputy Director in charge of protocol for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Kwabena Frimpong has called on the party fraternity to conduct a clean campaign devoid of vilification and personal attacks as it prepares to hold presidential and parliamentary primaries.

Frimpong is also urging delegates to respect the party’s earlier directive which bars them from endorsing or campaigning for the presidential or parliamentary aspirants.



He was reacting to the recent endorsement of some presidential hopefuls by known party voices, some of whom are party executives. Mr Frimpong fears such utterances could divide the party and further arm the opposition NDC with more campaign messages going into the 2024 polls.



“I will commend the General Secretary for issuing this directive”, Frimpong told Accra-based NET2 TV. “Looking at events that rocked our 2007 primaries, it clearly tells you the party is being guided by past events. But I will use this opportunity to also urge our elected officers and by extension the party members to respect the party’s position.”



“I am convinced the party will hold a free and fair election but then we should engage in a clean campaign in order not to arm the NDC with a campaign message in the 2024 elections and that to me would be suicidal”, he stated.

The governing party is yet to announce the date for the presidential and parliamentary primaries.



Outgoing Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen and Agric Minister Owusu Afriyie Akoto resigned to pursue their presidential ambition.



Known faces like Kennedy Agyapong, Francis Addai-Nimoh, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, Joe Ghartey are likely to contest the slot.