Be conscious of decisions you take in order not to regret - Pastor tells youth

File Photo: A church congregation

Pastor Charles Owusu, the National Youth Coordinator of the Deeper Life Bible Church has urged the youth to be conscious of whatever decision they take in order not for them to regret here on earth and hereafter.

He said though death was inevitable and everybody would die, it remained a transition from one side to the other side of the world "where no request will be granted and decisions reverse".



Preaching a solemn sermon on the theme "living in eternity in view" at a Youth Combine Service of the Church in Sunyani, Pastor Owusu said life remained a choice, saying the reality of hell had taken some people unaware, a decision they could never reverse.



"As we are here, they are also there going through agonising pains, grief and sorrow on the other side of the world. These are people who loved alcohol, promiscuous lifestyles, worldliness, immorality, drugs and many others" he said.



Pastor Owusu therefore advised the youth not to only remain as church goers, but rather allowed Jesus Christ to be formed in them by living in accordance with the teachings of the word of God and abiding by sound biblical principles.



Pastor Robert Lugushie, the Bono Regional Youth Coordinator of the Deeper Life Bible Church cautioned the Christian youth against using dubious means in fetching themselves jobs, and thereby acquiring wealth and riches.



He emphasised God frowned and the Almighty was always unhappy with Christians who engaged in corruption, saying until they repent and stop, the anger of God would remain a tag on them here, and also face eternal condemnation and sorrow hereafter.

Speaking on the topic "path to progressive achievement", Pastor Lugushie said the digital space had offered numerous opportunities for the youth to develop and fetch themselves decent work, saying "achievement is not about competing with others, instead how you can position yourself to take opportunities to build yourselves".



He said with diligence, determination and tenacity of purpose the deeper life youth could rise above all odds in society and build themselves well to become useful adults and occupy responsible positions.



Pastor Lugushie said nobody put his or her trust in God and failed in life, saying "with God on our side we succeed in any little effort we make"



As young people, he said the youth had so many potentials that could be tapped and harnessed for progressive life and development but added that without God, it would be extremely difficult for them to unearth and build on these potentials.



"The greatest enemy of best is good" he said, and entreated the youth to avoid complacency and strive hard to achieve life success.