Be conscious of the friends you make - Youth advised

Gordon Kisseh, Founder and General Overseer of Life International Church

Bishop Gordon Kisseh, Founder and General Overseer of Life International Church, has admonished the youth to be very cautious of the kind of friends they allow into their lives.

Having been influenced by friends in his youthful days, he believes that friends can have an absolute influence on a person’s life either for good or worse.



In an interview on the inspirational YLeaderboard Series with Naa Dzama on Y107.9 FM’s “Myd Morning Radio Show”, he disclosed that his turning point from being an ordinary Christian to giving his life to Christ was through the influence of a friend.



“It was friends. I want to tell my audience that they need to have very good friends. There was this young man in the school and he was very quiet. He was different and I was asking who he was but later I got to know that he was the senior prefect of the school. He one day invited me to a Scripture Union meeting and at that point in form 1, I gave my life to Christ. By the time I left the school, I was the assistant senior prefect. So you could see that if you follow people they can influence you very directly. So I want to say I wasn’t sick or rushed to the hospital to give myself to Christ or had any angelic visitation but I had this friend in my life,” he shared



Bishop Kisseih further indicated that he also face a fair share of tribulations and mockery for deciding to be different in school. He however advised the younger generation to stand out among the crowd and be steadfast regardless of the level of intimidation that comes their way.

“At the same time, there were other friends who were trying to destroy me to do evil. They were calling me nicknames because I was a Krife (Christian), laughed at me and all that. At that time if you were a Christian in School you appeared weird to others. The encounter was real so I stuck to it and on Saturdays, the school had entertainment sessions and if you don’t go you were punished but I chose not to go and take the punishment,” he added.



Bishop Gordon Kisseih is currently the President of Life Bible College and Life International School.



Dr. Gordon Kisseih was ordained into Ministry in 1989, and was later consecrated as Bishop. He is an educationist, a Bible teacher, and a pastor of pastors.